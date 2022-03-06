URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead and another is in critical condition after they were shot Saturday night.

Urbana police officers responded to the 900 block of Welch Drive for a report of multiple shots being fired at 10:44 p.m. They found two victims. One of them, a 26-year-old man from Urbana, died shortly after arrival at Carle Hospital. The other, a 21-year-old man from Normal, is being treated at Carle.

University of Illinois police officers and Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene. The victims’ names were not released.

Urbana police detectives are coordinating the investigation with the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and with Crime Scene Investigators from the Illinois State Police. An autopsy on the deceased victim is pending.

Anyone with further information, photographs or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can submit information to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, vising their website or using the P3 Tips app.