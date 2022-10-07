URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people from Cincinnati were arrested in the Champaign-Urbana area on Thursday after officers said they found drugs in their possession.

Officials with the Urbana Police Department said the chain of events leading to arrest started when officers were called to the towing yard of Tatman’s Towing, located at 810 Perkins Road. Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity regarding a car there and learned one of the people involved with that car had come asking to collect personal items. The person, later identified as 39-year-old Jonathon Zorrer, was seen removing three bags of suspected illegal items from the car and left with a woman later identified as Zoey Barot, 19.

Officers said Zorrer and Barot, along with 33-year-old Raymond Edwards, were on their way home from a festival in Minnesota.

Officers found Zorrer and Barot near the towing yard a short time later. During an interaction with the pair, officers found in their possession almost 1.5 combined pounds of cocaine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms and ketamine, along with 36 ecstasy pills and 1,148 doses of LSD tablets.

Zorrer and Barot were arrested on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Edwards was found and arrested in Champaign a short time later and charged with the same offense. All three were booked into the Champaign County Jail and await further legal proceedings.