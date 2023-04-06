URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department needs your help identifying a woman who stole a futon.

The police department shared on social media that the woman stole a futon from a local retail store. They said she left the store in a gray or black Chrysler.

Urbana Police ask that anyone who can identify this person or has additional information or video footage of the incident please contact police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

