Urbana Police: Man arrested after late-night shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police arrested Devontre Newbill after a shooting happened near Florida Avenue on Monday evening.

Police said they responded to a report of a person getting shot in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 1700 block of East Florida Avenue at about 10:05 p.m. When the police arrived, they found a 32-year-old Urbana woman sitting in a car with a gunshot wound in the neck. She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

According to officers, the victim was sitting in the passenger seat when the shooting happened. There were two other people in the car — the driver and a third person sitting in the back seat who had a gun with him. This third person was identified as 27-year-old Devontre Newbill. When the car passed the parking lot on Florida Avenue, Newbill’s gun was discharged. Newbill is a convicted felon and he is not legally allowed to possess a gun.

Urbana Police have arrested Newbill. He is being held in jail and awaiting further court proceedings.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with more information about this should call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS. Champaign County Crime Stoppers can also be reached by submitting a tip on the free P3 Tips app.