URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is investigating after a thief recently stole more than $700 worth of wigs from a store.

The suspect was captured on store security cameras. He is depicted as being a Black male with facial hair, but no hair on the top of his head. He was wearing glasses, a blue hoodie, blue pants and a white undershirt.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Urbana Police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for tipsters to share information with officers in private.

Alternatively, tipsters can remain anonymous even to law enforcement by submitting information to Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted to them by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Any tip submitted using one of these three methods can be rewarded with $1,000 in cash if an arrest is made in this case.