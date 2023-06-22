URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a person who used two credit cards without permission from their owner.

Police shared on social media that the person found a misplaced wallet and then made multiple purchases with the credit cards that were inside. The person was seen on security cameras wearing jeans, a gray sweatshirt and a white hat.

Urbana Police asked that anyone who can identify this person, or who has additional information or video footage, contact them at 217-384-2320. They said arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

Alternatively, information can be submitted to Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477. All calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives the information and then passes it along to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime, officials said.