URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a man accused of stealing a wallet from a store in town.

Officials said on Facebook that the man was shopping at the store when he took a wallet that did not belong to him. Security footage shows that he appeared to be a Black man with dark hair and a beard. He was wearing a black or gray Champion hoodie, blue shorts and pink shoes and drove off in what appeared to be a white Pontiac.

Photo courtesy of the Urbana POlice Department’s Facebook page

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Urbana Police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared with detectives in private.

Alternatively, anyone wishing to remain anonymous even to law enforcement can submit their knowledge to Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app. Any tips submitted through these means can be rewarded with up to $1,000 is an arrest is made using the information provided.