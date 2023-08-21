URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers in Urbana are asking for help in identifying a man accused of stealing more than $8,000 from a person’s bank account.

Urbana Police said on Facebook that the suspect appeared to use a fake ID to withdraw $8,350 from a victim’s bank account. Details were not provided as to when or where the transaction occurred. However, Urbana police did Provide a photo of the suspect, which can be viewed above.

The photo suggests the suspect is a White man between the ages of 60 and 80. He had white hair, including facial hair. At the time of the crime, he was wearing glasses and a black or dark navy blue polo shirt with a dotted pattern.

Urbana Police ask that anyone with additional information or material, such as video footage, contact their phone number at 217-384-2320. Information may also be shared privately.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com, or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Any tip submitted to Crime Stoppers is also eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made using the information provided,