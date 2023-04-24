URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two people who officers accused of stealing from a retail store in town.

The department posted a photo of the pair on their Facebook page and are hoping someone can identify them and turn them in. Anyone who does could be eligible for a cash reward.

People can submit any information they have to Crime Stoppers, which would pay tipsters if an arrest is made using their information. Tips can be submitted by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app. And all of these methods would ensure tipsters’ anonymity, even to law enforcement.

Alternatively, anyone who is comfortable with law enforcement knowing their name can call Urbana Police at 217-384-2330. Arrangements can be shared for tipsters to speak with officers in private.