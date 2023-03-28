URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two people accused of shoplifting from a store in town.

The two were photographed on security cameras entering the store. Both appear to be Black males; one was wearing a red hoodie, a backpack and light blue pants. The other was wearing a black, green and white hooded jacket, black pants and red Air Jordan shoes.

Urbana Police asked that anyone who can identity these people, or who has additional information or video footage, contact them at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared in private.

Alternatively, anyone who wants to remain anonymous can submit their information to Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips mobile app. Calls are routed to a third party call center with only the information provided going to law enforcement.

Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are eligible for up to $1,000 in reward money if an arrest is made in this case.