URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are asking for help in identifying a person who they said was in possession of a stolen credit card.

Officials said the suspect recently bought a MacBook laptop from an area business. He was captured on the store’s security cameras exiting the store after making the purchase.

Anyone who can identify this person, or who has additional information or video footage, is asked to contact Urbana Police by calling 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for tipsters to share their knowledge with officers privately.

Alternatively, tipsters can remain anonymous to even the police by submitting their knowledge to Champaign County Crime Stoppers. All tips go through a third-party calling center that passes information about crimes to law enforcement, but not personal information. Tips can be submitted by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app.

A tip that results in an arrest in this case can be rewarded with up to $1,000.