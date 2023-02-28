URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is asking for help in identifying a pair of thieves who stole from a store in the area.

The two suspects were captured on the store’s security cameras as they were leaving. Both appeared to be White; one was wearing a black Reebok hoodie and khaki pants with holes in the knees and thighs, along with a face mask and baseball cap. The other was not masked, displaying a mustache, and was wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and a black stocking cap.

Urbana Police ask that anyone who can identify these two suspects, or who can provide additional information or video footage, contact them by calling 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

Alternatively, anyone wishing to remain anonymous to even law enforcement can submit their information to Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Tips that are submitted using these methods can be rewarded with up to $1,000 if an arrest is made using that information.