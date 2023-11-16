URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is looking to improve their emergency response and on Wednesday, they went to the community to find out how.

The department said it wants to move away from what they call the traditional police call approach, and they invited the community out to help brainstorm ideas. They said it is a movement happening all over the country.

They’re looking into what calls are best left up to police, and they want to hear from the people who are directly impacted: community members. They held a meeting on Wednesday to meet with them and collect input.

The department is working with a consulting firm for the project. They are trying to figure out what could be outsourced to the calls to the fire department, mental health providers or EMS.