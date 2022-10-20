URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is investigating a pair of armed robberies that happened last week within hours of each other in the same location.

Police officials said that officers were called to the Town and County Apartment Complex twice on Oct. 13 between 5:20 and 7:45 p.m. In both instances, the offender lured the victims into the complex’s parking lots under the guise of selling them cell phones that had been advertised on Facebook Marketplace. Once there, the offender presented or threatened the victims with a pistol, stole cash from them and then left the scene on foot.

The offender was described as being a Black male, skinny, 6′ 2″ and of unknown age. He was wearing a puffy orange coat, jeans and a white mask.

Officials urged people to use caution when arranging meetups on various social media sites to buy or sell goods. This includes taking precautionary steps like meeting in a well-lit, highly trafficked public place, which officials said mitigates the risk of becoming a crime victim. Officials also recommended that people scrutinize ads or profiles for indicators like fake profiles and prices that are extremely low or “too good to be true.”

The investigation into these robberies is ongoing. Anyone who has additional information or video footage of the robberies is asked to contact Urbana Police by calling 217-384-2320. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit information to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app.