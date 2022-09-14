URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that resulted in a house being hit by gunfire.

Officers said they responded to the area of Main Street and Smith Road late Tuesday night for a report of shots being fired. They found no one hurt, but did find three shell casings in the road.

The following morning, a homeowner in the area found their house had been hit several times by bullets. A follow-up search found six more shell casings, all of which were the same caliber as the three previously-recovered casings.

Witnesses said they saw a dark SUV speeding through the area and ignoring stop signs after the shots were fired. The motive for the shots being fired remains unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or video footage of this incident is asked to call Urbana Police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit information to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,500 for tips that result in an arrest.