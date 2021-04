ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- With newly planted crops emerging, farmers have barely had time to go from planting to crop scouting. WCIA 3's Ag Reporter Stu Ellis is covering Bean Leaf Beetles in his report, From the Farm.

For example of what people might find, let's say scouting early, those curious little Bean Leaf Beetles, they are probably hungry by now; they have not been fed for a long time, the early beans are going to get hit pretty hard.