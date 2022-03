URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police were called to a shooting Wednesday.

It happened near One South apartments on North Lincoln Avenue. The property manager said the person who was shot came from the direction of the Circle K located at the intersection of Lincoln and Green Street.

This is a very active scene. Urbana Police are blocking part of the street and laying markers down.

An ambulance was seen leaving the scene.

This is a developing story.