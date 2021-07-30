Urbana Police investigate deadly shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police said a man is dead after he was shot Thursday night.

In a news release, officers said they were called to a liquor store–B Spirits LLC on Main Street–for a reported shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim–a 24-year-old man–on the front porch of a house near West Locust Street and North Central Avenue. He had been shot in the lower back.

Officers said the man was taken to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead in the early hours of Friday morning. His name has not yet been released.

After further investigation, police learned the man had been at the liquor store when someone shot him as he walked out of the store. There were 50 shell casings of different calibers found in the parking lot and in the road, according to officers.

Police are continuing to investigate this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department or Crime Stoppers.