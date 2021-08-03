Urbana Police investigate deadly shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are investigating after officers said one person was killed and three others were hurt in an early morning shooting.

In a news release, officers said they were called to a house near Church and Goodwin around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. When police arrived, they found several people inside the house.

A 42-year-old woman, Johanna P. Cowart-Williams, was shot multiple times. She was unconscious when officers arrived. They tried to give her CPR, but she never regained consciousness, according to police.

A 21-year-old woman was also shot. She told officers she had no sensation in her lower extremities. She was seriously hurt and is now being treated at the hospital.

Two other victims were found in the house. Officers said those people were hurt, but their injuries were less severe.

Police said their initial investigation indicated three men walked up to the house prior to the shooting. The men walked to the west side of the house and repeatedly shot through the windows and wall. People inside a bedroom were hit.

Authorities found over 60 bullet holes in the house.

Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators are helping process the scene of the shooting. “Detectives are aware that this shooting is likely linked to a number of shootings and murders that have been recently occurring in the Champaign-Urbana metropolitan area and they are coordinating with other local law enforcement agencies on those incidents.

Officers are continuing their investigation into this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Urbana Police or Crime Stoppers.