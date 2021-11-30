Urbana Police hands out two lifesaver awards

by: Bradley Swank

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department honored several people this afternoon.

They handed out over a dozen awards for bravery and courage during their annual award ceremony. Two of those awards were lifesaver awards to two officers.

In one instance a child was choking. The officer was able to help and assist the child despite a language barrier. Another officer was awarded for helping a newborn baby that was not breathing.

Chief Bryant Seraphin says it was an honor to give such a prestigious award.

“For us to give out a couple of life-saving awards and both for very young people, we don’t get that very often,” Seraphin. said. “It felt good to do and it felt good to do that and I hope they realize that.”

Chief Seraphin says it’s nice to recognize the officers for doing extraordinary things that to them may feel normal.

