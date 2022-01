URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police said that four people have been arrested following a fight at Urbana Middle School Thursday afternoon.

According to police, three juveniles and one adult were arrested for mob action.

Officers said that they responded to a fight at the school after 3:30 p.m. and had to use pepper spray in order to break it up.

According to Urbana Police, they were not aware if anyone was hurt.

