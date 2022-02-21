URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana police responded to a call about a missing girl with special needs at 2:40 am. on Monday. Officers from Urbana and the university were the first to report on the scene.

Police utilized a service called “A Child is Missing,” which is an organization that reverse calls local residents asking them for assistance finding missing children.

The child was found without any injuries at 7:10 a.m. and police believe that the child wandered off on their own. It is unclear at this time where the child went before she was found.