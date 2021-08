URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police said a fight ended with a man shot early Monday morning.

Officers said they were called to Romine Street for reports of shots fired around 1:15 a.m. and found evidence of a shooting, but no victim. A 41-year-old man later arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound in his thigh.

Police determined it happened after a fight broke out on Tremont Street and arrested 42-year-old Ramesh Hill less than an hour later.

Urbana Police are still investigating.