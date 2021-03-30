Urbana Police continue looking for suspect in shots fired case that led to chase

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are still looking for a shooter involved in an investigation from Monday night.

Around 9 p.m., officers were called out to an area near ONE Illinois North Apartments for a report of shots fired. When they got there, police said a group of people ran in different directions. Officers were able to catch several of those people, but determined that none of them were the shooter.

A gun was not recovered from the scene, but officers did find a round of ammunition.

Also, no one was hurt during this incident.

If you know anything about this, call Urbana Police or Crime Stoppers. A detective with the Urbana Police Department has taken over the case.

