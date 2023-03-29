URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is looking for help to solve recent cases of credit cards being stolen and used without authorization.

Urbana Police officials said on Facebook that they’ve become aware of at least two cases of stolen credit cards being used to purchase items at a local gas station. They did not specify where these purchases happened but did provide images of two suspects.

Photo courtesy of the Urbana Police Department’s Facebook page

Anyone who can identity these people, or who has additional information or video footage, is asked to contact Urbana Police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared in private.

Alternatively, anyone who wants to remain anonymous can submit their information to Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted to them by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips mobile app. Calls are routed to a third party call center with only the information provided going to law enforcement.

Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are eligible for up to $1,000 in reward money if an arrest is made in this case.