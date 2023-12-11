URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested for unlawful use of a weapon in Urbana last week.

Urbana Police officials responded to a domestic violence call Thursday night around 10 p.m. near the intersection of West Eads and North Gregory Streets. Police say one of the parties was allegedly holding a pistol at another person.

Urbana Police found the suspect’s vehicle and stopped them at West Main Street near North Busey Avenue. While searching the car, officers found two pistols: one with an extended magazine, one fully loaded. They arrested 21-year-old Jaquan Dorris for unlawful use of a weapon as well as obstruction of justice for lying to evade arrest from an outstanding warrant and a 17-year-old boy for unlawful use of a weapon.

Dorris is being held at the Champaign County Jail, and the teen is being held at the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Urbana Police Department is asking for the public’s cooperation for this incident.

Anyone with any information or footage of the incident is asked to call either the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. Officials say all information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous and will pay cash rewards for any tips that lead to an arrest. People can also submit to Crime Stoppers online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.