Urbana Police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting woman

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault report earlier this month.

Officers said 32-year-old Kevin Finley was already housed at the Champaign County Satellite Jail after he was arrested by police on July 16 for drug charges. He was interviewed by officers and search warrants were executed for Findley’s residence. On Thursday, Urbana Police said they gathered probable cause to identify Finley as the perpetrator of the crime.

This comes after officers said a woman was sexually assaulted on July 8 near South Vine Street and Villa Lane. “The victim told officers that she had just been sexually assaulted in her residence by an unknown suspect who had entered her residence through an unlocked door.”

Finley is expected to be arraigned on Friday for home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Urbana Police are continuing to investigate this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call their department.