Urbana Police arrest 2 regarding Mattoon shooting; warrant issued for another

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Urbana Police arrested a married couple in relation to a fight and shooting that happened January 18 in Mattoon. Officers are also looking for another person regarding that same crime.

Police said 37-year-old Leon and Lydia Peacock were arrested around 10 a.m. on Saturday by Urbana Police. The charges stem from the shooting that happened after two groups got into a fight in the 1700 block of Edgar Avenue in Mattoon. No one was hurt.

Photos provided by Mattoon Police Department

Officers stated Leon was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, mob action and aggravated discharge of a firearm. “Those charges allege that –despite being a Felon with 27 prior arrests who is forbidden from possessing a firearm–Leon Peacock was in fact in possession of a handgun on the evening of January 18.” They went on to say he worked with at least two other people to commit a felony and used the gun to fire at a group of people.

As for Lydia Peacock, she was charged with mob action. “The charge against her alleges that she participated by engaging with at least two other persons to commit a Felony and act of violence against another group of people.” Officers continued to say she allegedly drove her husband and others to and from the crime scene.

Both Leon and Lydia were taken to jail.

Photos provided by Mattoon Police Department

Additionally, officers are searching for 28-year-old Terry Haygood, of Chicago. Police said he is wanted on a warrant for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated discharge of a firearm. “Those charges allege that Haygood is a convicted Felon and thus forbidden from possessing a firearm, and that on the evening of January 18th he was in fact armed with a .40 caliber handgun.” They said he also allegedly took the gun from his waistband during the fight and fired five shots at a group of people.

Officers believe Haygood returned to the Chicago area. If you know where he is, call police.