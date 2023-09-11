URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police have announced an arrest in connection to an attempted murder that happened at a funeral last week.

Officials said that with the assistance of the community, their investigation into the shooting incident identified Linnell Blount, 29 of Champaign, as the shooter. Linnel is accused of firing shots at someone during an argument at New Life Church of Faith; the bullets missed their target and no one was hurt.

The Champaign County State’s Attorney issued an arrest warrant for Blount and charged him with attempted murder. On Monday, Sept. 11, police said a Champaign County Court Security Officer recognized Blount at the Champaign County courthouse, where he was attending a status hearing for an unrelated case.

Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies and a U.S. Marshal from a fugitive task force took Blount into custody a short time later. He’s been booked into the Champaign County Jail.

Although an arrest has been made, Urbana Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone who has additional information or video footage regarding this crime is asked to call Urbana Police at 217-384-2320 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.