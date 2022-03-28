URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man and a woman were hurt after a shooting happened on Sunday night.

At around 7:00 pm., Urbana Police were dispatched to a location on North Lincoln Avenue in response to a report of a shooting with injuries. Police said the shooting occurred while the victims were driving north on Lincoln Avenue from Bradley Avenue and did not stop until the victim’s vehicle pulled into Lucky’s Lounge on North Lincoln.

According to officers, the suspect vehicle, a white SUV, fled north and was gone when police got to the reported location.

The shooter was a man and he was seen shooting from the passenger side of his vehicle, officers stated.

When they arrived at the scene, police found a 23-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Both sustained multiple non-life-threatening wounds to the arms and the woman sustained a graze wound to the face. There was also a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old in car seats. They were not hurt.

The adults who were shot were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The motive for this shooting is unknown and police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone who has additional information about this incident is encouraged to call Urbana Police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

People who wish to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any other crime.