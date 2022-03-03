URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police arrested one suspect Wednesday night as a result of an investigation on the murder of 17-year-old Jordan Atwater-Lewis.

Officers said the suspect’s name is currently not being released due to his status as a juvenile at the time of the crime. The suspect is currently being held in the Champaign County Satellite Jail pending future court proceedings.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with further information, photographs or video recordings related to this crime is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app.