CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Dart Container, an Urbana plant, is closing its doors by the end of the year.

Dart said the facility is closing because of declining production value. The facility used to be the former solo cup plant that opened in 1972. Then became dart when the company was bought in 2012. Only those at the Urbana plant are affected. The Dart Container Corporation told Mayor Diane Marlin Friday afternoon and employees were told Friday morning. About 135 people will lose their jobs.