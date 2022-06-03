URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — With the month of May coming to a conclusion, that means one thing for the Urbana Park District: “No Mow May” has concluded.

“No Mow May” is a conversationalist movement which encourages people to provide more of a habitat for pollinators, as well as decrease carbon emissions overall.

Over the course of May, the Urbana Park District specifically chose to focus on leaving the front lawn of the Anita Purves Nature Center un-mowed.

However, according to Park District Environmental Program Manager, Savannah Donovan, no matter the month, the park district is always conscious not to over-mow park areas, and the month of May, in particular, provided the opportunity to educate the public about their own potential impact on the environment as well.