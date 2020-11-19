Urbana Park District to spend grant money on new pavilion

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Park District received $750,000 in state grant money and they said they know exactly how they will use it.

In a news release, UPD officials said they are using the money to give the community a more accessible place to learn about nature. The Anita Purves Nature Center will build an Outdoor Learning Pavilion.

The pavilion is expected to be 30 by 40 feet. It will have retractable sides so it can be used throughout multiple seasons. It will also have a fire place, grills, all-gender restroom, among other features. Additionally, there will be paths that will connect the pavilion to the nature center and playscape.

Officials said the pavilion will be “the front door to all the site has to offer.” Those amenities include programs, camps, wildlife viewing, a children’s nature playscape and more.

“Besides being a new home base for the district’s Nature Day Camp program, the Learning Pavilion will be used throughout the year for public and school environmental programs,” said Judy Miller, environmental program manager – Anita Purves Nature Center. “It will offer patrons a new location next to the Anita Purves Nature Center and the Friendship Grove Nature Playscape for nature exploration and learning.”