Urbana Park District to host virtual 5k

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Park District is now registering runners for its Winter Wellness Virtual 5k.

People interested in running can sign up online or by calling 217-367-1544. The deadline to sign up in Jan 7.

The first 100 people to register can race for free and get a package that includes a race t-shirt. Anyone who registers after the first 100 will have to pay $12.

Registrants can run the race between Jan. 31 and Feb. 13 and submit a photo of their race to info@urbanaparks.org. The photo will be part of an achievement wall at the end of the event.