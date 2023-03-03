URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Park District received a $550,000 grant to help build a new Meadowbrook Park Playground.

It’s all thanks to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s $60 million Open Land Acquisition and Development Grant. Urbana Park District officials said the park will be all inclusive for kids, parents and caretakers. New additions will include musical instruments, zip lines and a saucer swing. Park Manager Kara Dudek-Mizel said they need to update the current wood structure. She said the planning process included surveys and engagement with community members and kids in Urbana.

“Getting this $550,000 really helps us take it much further and provide a better product for the community,” Mizel said. ” So, we’ve heard what they want and are now actually able to deliver on that in a really meaningful way.”

Construction is set to begin in 2024.