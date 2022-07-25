URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Park District is looking for entries for their LGBTQIA+ youth art show.

In a Facebook post, park officials said the show would be displayed at the Anita Purves Nature Center this fall. Middle and high school aged students can enter drawings, paintings and photographs.

The deadline for submissions is September 19. “Support is available through the Art Coop and the UP Center to help you get art supplies,” said officials.

The show would last from September 26 – December 17.