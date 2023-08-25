URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A new Urbana Parks proposal is leaving some in the community with concerns, but officials with the park district said they’re doing their best to make sure they listen to all of them.

The district is looking to combine Weaver and Prairie Parks, creating an 80-acre site. They want to update the amenities like new soccer and ball fields.

“We want everyone to feel really excited about the plan for Weaver,” Timothy Bartlett, Urbana Park District Executive Director. “We thought we had it, but if we need to spend more time in planning and design, we can do that. And we really want to bring people together on this exciting site.”

But people are concerned about what this could mean for the wildlife. They worry the new foot traffic would scare away some of the native and endangered species.

“Species are going endangered and extinct left and right. So any loss of habitat is tragic and especially when it’s high-quality habitat,” said Kayla Myers of Urbana. “Really, it’s an ecological gem and something that should be treasured.”

“Any ultimate plan, we’re still very much wanting to work with the community,” Bartlett said. “Slow things down, take the time it’ll take to get to yes.”

In order to get to yes, the community is asking for more communication and input.

“I would also really love to see, again, the desires of the surrounding community highlighted,” Myers said. “What do the people who live here want in terms of recreation?”

The park district said they’re working on it. Bartlett said they’re putting on pause on the plans until they get on the same page.

“We just want to work with the community on all of these issues,” Bartlett said. “How do we make these two parks come together in the best way to serve all of our needs, and protect the environment and let us have fun in Urbana?”

Community members said they would like to see the maximum amount of prairie land retained, a buffer between the wetlands and new pathways and fields and no removal of the old growth tree.