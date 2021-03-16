Urbana Park District gets $2.5 Million from the State

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–Development is underway for a new indoor recreational center in Urbana. This comes after the State announced the city’s park district would receive a $2.5 million dollar grant.

The full project is projected to cost $8.3 Million. It will be built at Prairie Park near Brookens Center, and include a gymnasium, walking track, exercise equipment room, multipurpose meeting and rental room, office space for facility staff, locker rooms and parking.

Planning Director Tim Bartlett said the park district wants to give people in town another year round option for exercise.

“Indoor play was another element for families and children,” Bartlett said. “We have tough weather here in Illinois, so in winter you’ll be able to have a place to escape the cold and play with your kids.”