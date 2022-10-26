URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to fall, the Urbana Park District is joining a growing number of places and organizations that are dropping their mask mandates.

The park district announced on Wednesday that it is dropping its mandate effective immediately in favor of a mask-optional policy. Masks were previously required to be worn inside facilities if children under the age of five were present.

The park district said that it is ending the mandate due to the fact that COVID-19 vaccines are now available to all ages.

The park district added that COVID-19 continues to persist as cold and flu season arrives. People are encouraged to wash their hands frequently and stay home if they feel sick.

People can email urbanaparks@urbanaparks.org if they have questions.