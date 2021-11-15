Urbana Park District, city partner for recycling drop off event

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Urbana Park District and the City of Urbana’s U-Cycle program are partnering this week to celebrate America Recycles Day and to help Urbana residents dispose of hard-to-recycle items and learn more about recycling.

From Nov. 15 to Nov. 20, residents can drop of the following items at the Anita Purves Nature Center for recycling:

  • Drink pouches (Capri Sun, Honest Kids, etc.) and straws
  • Pens, pencils, markers, empty glue stick cartridges
  • CDs and DVDs
  • Compact fluorescent bulbs (must be sealed in zip-top bags)
  • Eyeglasses

The following items can be dropped off year-round:

  • Batteries (single-use alkaline and rechargeable)
  • Inkjet cartridges
  • Cell phones
  • Six-pack ring carriers

Items can be dropped off during the nature center’s business hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

People who drop off items will receive a free recycling activity kit provided by The Idea Store while supplies last. To receive a kit or for more details, please call 217-384-4062.

