Urbana Park District, city partner for recycling drop off event

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Urbana Park District and the City of Urbana’s U-Cycle program are partnering this week to celebrate America Recycles Day and to help Urbana residents dispose of hard-to-recycle items and learn more about recycling.

From Nov. 15 to Nov. 20, residents can drop of the following items at the Anita Purves Nature Center for recycling:

Drink pouches (Capri Sun, Honest Kids, etc.) and straws

Pens, pencils, markers, empty glue stick cartridges

CDs and DVDs

Compact fluorescent bulbs (must be sealed in zip-top bags)

Eyeglasses

The following items can be dropped off year-round:

Batteries (single-use alkaline and rechargeable)

Inkjet cartridges

Cell phones

Six-pack ring carriers

Items can be dropped off during the nature center’s business hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

People who drop off items will receive a free recycling activity kit provided by The Idea Store while supplies last. To receive a kit or for more details, please call 217-384-4062.