Urbana Park District, city partner for recycling drop off event

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Urbana Park District and the City of Urbana’s U-Cycle program are partnering this week to celebrate America Recycles Day and to help Urbana residents dispose of hard-to-recycle items and learn more about recycling.
From Nov. 15 to Nov. 20, residents can drop of the following items at the Anita Purves Nature Center for recycling:
- Drink pouches (Capri Sun, Honest Kids, etc.) and straws
- Pens, pencils, markers, empty glue stick cartridges
- CDs and DVDs
- Compact fluorescent bulbs (must be sealed in zip-top bags)
- Eyeglasses
The following items can be dropped off year-round:
- Batteries (single-use alkaline and rechargeable)
- Inkjet cartridges
- Cell phones
- Six-pack ring carriers
Items can be dropped off during the nature center’s business hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
People who drop off items will receive a free recycling activity kit provided by The Idea Store while supplies last. To receive a kit or for more details, please call 217-384-4062.