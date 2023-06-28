URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Park District has announced it is canceling or postponing all outdoor evening activities scheduled for Wednesday due to unhealthy air quality.

The park district listed the following events as being canceled effective at 5 p.m. on Wednesday:

Crystal Lake Park Family Aquatic Center has closed for the day and water aerobics is canceled

T-ball activities are canceled for Wednesday evening

Neighborhood Nights is postponed to Thursday, June 29.

However, the park district said indoor activities will go on as scheduled. Additionally, day camps will be taking increased breaks indoors on Wednesday and extended camp will move indoors at 5 p.m.

The park district said it will continue to monitor air quality for Thursday’s events and will make an announcement that morning.