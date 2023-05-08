URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Park District officially broke ground this weekend on the new Health and Wellness Center.

The Urbana Park District released a statement that officials broke ground on Saturday on the new $13.8 million facility. City, county and state officials joined the Urbana Parks Foundation, the park district Board of Commissioners and members of the public to take the ceremonial first scoops of dirt.

The new indoor health and wellness facility is the largest construction project in the 116-year history of the park district, officials said. It will be located on E. Washington Street, between the Brookens Center and Preston Williams Elementary.

The park district said that the goal of the Urbana Park District’s Health & Wellness Facility is to offer a welcoming and motivating environment that safely engages and benefits everyone in our community, in their journey to better health and wellness. They said the amenities are based on feedback from the community and research of other facilities from across the Midwest.

The park district won grants from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, the City of Urbana ARPA funds, and Champaign County ARPA funds to fund the project. The park district said private donors also contributed an additional $1.8 million to the project.

Officials said construction begins in June, and the building is scheduled to be completed in late 2024.