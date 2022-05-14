URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After a two-year hiatus, the Urbana Park District is excited to once again offer Neighborhood Nights.
It is a free concert in a park every Wednesday (rain date Thursday) from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The schedule is:
- June 1 – Carle Park
- June 8 – Anita Purves Nature Center
- June 15 – South Ridge Park
- June 22 – Larson Park
- June 29 – Victory Park
- July 6 – AMBUCS Park
- July 13 – Crestview Park
- July 20 – Blair Park
- July 27 – Meadowbrook Prairie Play
People can bring a picnic dinner, a blanket and lawn chairs and enjoy a concert featuring great musical talent.
The park district will provide free lemonade and popcorn.