URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After a two-year hiatus, the Urbana Park District is excited to once again offer Neighborhood Nights.

It is a free concert in a park every Wednesday (rain date Thursday) from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The schedule is:

People can bring a picnic dinner, a blanket and lawn chairs and enjoy a concert featuring great musical talent.

The park district will provide free lemonade and popcorn.