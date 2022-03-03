URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — In light of new masking guidelines by the state, Urbana Park District officials announced new Covid-19 protocol.

Starting Thursday, masks are recommended, but not required when children under the age of 5 are not present. Likewise, social distancing is also recommended but not required.

However, masks are still required when children under 5 are present, unless an activity is being held outside and 6-foot social distancing is possible.

Patrons and staff may choose to wear a mask in all settings.

“We thank everyone for their patience and understanding during these two challenging years,” Executive Director Tim Bartlett said in a news release. “We want to make sure everyone feels welcome and comfortable when participating in our events and programs.”