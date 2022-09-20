URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Parent Mentor Program is back, and parents are needed. Three Urbana schools are partnering with one organization to bring a positive presence to students.

You can look at it as in-school chaperoning with pay. The Well Experience in Urbana is working with Urbana Middle School, King Elementary School and Wiley Elementary School.

This is the second year of the program being hosted in Urbana. They say parental presence in schools positively impacts students’ performance and lowers behavior issues. The organization is asking for parents to volunteer their time and presence to these schools.

Parents can earn $1,000 for 100 hours or $2,000 for the entire school year. The stipend is an incentive since parents would need to take time off work to volunteer.

“When parent mentors are in the classroom. Our goal is that they are assigned to work with children who are not achieving on grade level and so as they are working specifically with those children, they are helping them with those academic supports, those social emotional learning supports, even just being a support in the room,” said The Well Experience Executive Director Stephanie Cockrell.

The director says while it is called the Parent Mentor Program any family member of a student can volunteer. They are looking for a total of 24 volunteers: 8 in each school.

If you’re interested in volunteering or want to learn more, contact the Well Experience at 217-530-0147 or info@thewellexperience.org.