URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana employees are looking for ways to maintain the costs of the sewer system.

They’re considering drastic changes, raising stormwater utility fees nearly five times the current rate. The cost for homes is $5.60 a month and could get as high as $27. Engineers say manholes and storm systems need improvements every 50 years and it could have major impacts if they delay repairs.

Project Manager Tim Sumner said we could be in trouble if we continue prolonging the problem.

“If we have failures of the storm system in downtown Urbana, it could take out an entire intersection,” Sumner said. “Which obviously disrupts business and commerce. And that’s not good for the community.”

The deadline to make a decision is August and city employees are encouraging feedback from as many people as possible. They expect the new rates to go into effect in 2024.

If you want to give your input, anyone can fill out their survey.