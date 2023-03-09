URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — It can be common at times to hear a knock at your door and see someone waiting on the porch to sell you something.

Some people in Urbana said they’ve noticed it happening more often and with companies, they don’t recognize.

Scott Tess, Urbana’s sustainability and resilience officer, said real companies are selling community solar subscriptions.

He knows electric organizations have gone door to door before, but now solar groups.

No matter what, Tess recommends asking questions to make sure it’s not a scam.

“Scrutinize how much community solar are they going to buy and what the quantity or capacity is. And, is that the right amount for the household? What’s the price? What’s the term in the length of years? What may be any of the cancelation policies and terms?” Tess said.

If you aren’t sure if you believe what’s in front of you, there is a full list of companies selling solar online you can check out.

Urbana was also recognized for making it easier, faster and more affordable for people to switch to solar power. The city received a “gold designation” from the National SolSmart program on Thursday.

Their sustainability programs are encouraging solar energy growth and removing obstacles to develop it. With this designation, Urbana can now help even more people access solar power.