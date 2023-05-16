URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana’s Spurlock Museum officials launched its “Reinterpreting Africa” project last year. It centers around diverse and authentic cultural voices in African history.

Now, they’re looking to make some upgrades.

Museum curators plan on using a $75,000 grant they received this year from U of I’s Call to Action to Address the Racism and Social Injustice program.

Officials say they want the Gallery of African Cultures to be livelier and adding features like video, music, and mannequins is a start. They’ve begun discussing ideas with the African community in Champaign-Urbana but want input from people who visit the exhibit.

Manager of Community Engagement Monica M. Scott for the project says the ultimate goal is showcasing all aspects of the African diaspora.

“People like to see themselves represented,” Scott said. “Not only that, but they’re also interested in seeing themselves represented fairly, truly, and authentically. So, in order for us to really get to the core of what that means, we have to involve people. People whose cultures are represented in galleries. We have to involve them in the process.”

Scott said surveys are available at the museum for people to have their ideas heard. Those interested have until June 11 to submit ideas on what they feel the museum should use the money on.

Museum organizers have until July 31 to use the grant money.