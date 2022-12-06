URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana School District announced on Tuesday that a 7th grade student at Urbana Middle School passed away earlier in the day while at school.

In an email to parents, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said the student died from “unknown medical reasons.” She added that the school was placed on a soft lockdown in order to allow first responders to have full access to the school and assess the situation.

Ivory-Tatum said that, in order to give students and staff time to grieve, instruction for Wednesday will be switched to online.